Very Stock Slips Further

(RTTNews) - Veru Inc. (VERU) shares are declining more than 3 percent on Monday morning trade, continuing a downtrend. The company said the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency or MHRA supported the expedited review of the marketing authorization application for Sabizabulin Treatment in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients.

Currently, shares are trading at $13.53, down 3.97 percent from the previous close of $14.09 on a volume of 3,058,920. The shares have traded in a range of $4.34-$18.40 on average volume of 13,462,034.

