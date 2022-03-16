Markets
Very Good Food To Lower Production, Right-size Workforce; Reviewing Go-to Market Channels

(RTTNews) - The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC) said it is temporarily lowering production throughput and headcount to manage inventory levels. The company is also implementing initiatives such as pausing non-critical capital expenditures and lowering SG&A spending, to manage both short and long-term liquidity.

"As a result of the supply chain environment, we undertook certain stock safety measures to protect against stock outages. This, in conjunction with retailer reset timing delays, has resulted in inventory being at levels that require us to lower production at some of our locations. This decision will impact some of our production team members," said Mitchell Scott, CEO, and founder of VERY GOOD.

VERY GOOD expects to further right-size its workforce across multiple business functions.

The company also noted that it is currently reviewing its "go-to market" channels. VERY GOOD will continue to focus on the wholesale and food service channels, particularly in the US.

