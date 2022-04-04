Markets
Very Good Food Terminates CEO

(RTTNews) - The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC), a plant-based food technology provider, said on Monday that it has terminated Mitchell Scott as Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

Commenting on the decision, Ana Silva, president, said, "VERY GOOD is at an important juncture, and we are taking decisive steps. Our focus is to continue to build on our brand and reputation and grow our market share in the plant-based meat segment while optimizing our operations towards a path to profitable growth."

While the company said it is in search of a replacement, it has temporarily created an Executive Committee including senior executives.

In addition, effective from April 1, the company has also announced that James Davison has resigned as Chief Research & Development Officer and as a member of the Board.

