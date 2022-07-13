'Very difficult decision' to return turbine for Russian pipeline -Canada's Trudeau

OTTAWA, July 13 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday that it was a "very difficult decision" to grant an exemption from sanctions imposed on Russia for the return of a repaired turbine needed for the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline.

The sanctions are "aimed at (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and his enablers and aren't designed to harm our allies and their populations," Trudeau said, adding that Ottawa will continue to "unequivocally" stand with Ukraine.

A group representing the Ukrainian diaspora said on Tuesday it was seeking a judicial review of the Canadian government's decision to issue a "time-limited and revocable permit" to exempt the return of turbines from its Russian sanctions as Europe seeks continued energy flows until it can end its dependency on Russian gas.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa)

