'Very Costly Mistake:' Trump's Niece Warns He Could Face Exact Dilemma As Rudy Giuliani For Repeating 'Same Lies' About Georgia Poll Workers

Donald Trump faced a setback this week with the Colorado Supreme Court’s verdict to disqualify him from the state’s ballot. His niece Mary Trump on Wednesday flagged another threat her uncle could be facing.

What Happened: Mary Trump said in a new Substack post that she has evidence of her uncle defaming Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss. This could cost him hundreds of millions, she said.

“Donald repeated the same lies Rudy Giuliani was just fined $148,000,000 for spreading,” she added.

Giuliani, Donald Trump’s ex-lawyer, was fined about $150 million by a Washington DC jury last week for defamatory statements the former made against Freeman and Moss following the 2020 election. Incidentally, the two have filed a fresh case against Giuliani for the fresh remarks the latter made following the verdict.

Mary Trump noted that Donald Trump repeated Giuliani’s disparaging remarks about Freeman and Moss at a rally in Georgia in December 2020.

Later when Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger asked Donald Trump to find votes to help him win the state, the former president referred to Freeman as a “professional vote scammer,” a “hustler,” and a “known political operative' who ‘stuffed the ballot boxes.”

“The results of this were catastrophic – the two women experienced violent harassment, death threats, and ruined lives,” Mary Trump, a psychologist, said.

The former president also attacked Freeman at least four times on his Truth Social platform, his niece said.

Why It’s Important: Quoting Attorney Joe Gallina, Mary Trump said her uncle could face the same predicament as his ex-lawyer. “Donald Trump could 100% be sued by Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss for defamation—and they could win. Further, I think Donald Trump faces more serious legal trouble,” said Gallina, Mary Trump noted.

On whether Donald Trump could claim immunity as he was the president when he made the remarks, Gallina said since his immunity defense was knocked down in a few of the previous cases, including the E. Jean Carroll case and the DC election fraud case, his immunity may not be a hurdle for Freeman and Moss.

“Donald made a huge and very costly mistake,” Gallina said.

Mary Trump said, “Between this and other potential damages he's facing in his New York City fraud trial, it's possible that numbers like this could devastate Donald financially.”

