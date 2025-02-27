$VERX Earnings Results: $VERX Reports Quarterly Earnings

$VERX ($VERX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $0.15 per share, beating estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $178,460,000, missing estimates of $180,433,328 by $-1,973,328.

$VERX Insider Trading Activity

$VERX insiders have traded $VERX stock on the open market 40 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 40 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VERX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY WESTPHAL has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,285,000 shares for an estimated $200,286,750 .

. DAVID DESTEFANO (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 622,758 shares for an estimated $33,216,943 .

. SECOND IRR. TRUST FBO JACOB J. WESTPHAL U/A OF JEFFREY R. WESTPHAL DATED OCTOBER 5, 2001 ITEM has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 415,000 shares for an estimated $18,611,601 .

. SECOND IRR. TRUST FBO ANNE MARIE WESTPHAL U/A OF JEFFREY R. WESTPHAL DATED OCTOBER 5, 2001 ITEM has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 350,000 shares for an estimated $15,926,187 .

. SECOND IRR. TRUST FBO KYLE R. WESTPHAL U/A OF JEFFREY R. WESTPHAL DATED OCTOBER 5, 2001 ITEM has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 219,000 shares for an estimated $11,978,524 .

. JOHN R SCHWAB (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,060,932

JOHN RICHARD STAMM has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 16,315 shares for an estimated $702,861 .

. BRYAN T.R. ROWLAND (GENERAL COUNSEL) sold 3,020 shares for an estimated $166,341

$VERX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 142 institutional investors add shares of $VERX stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

