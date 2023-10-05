Verve Therapeutics (VERV) Price Target Increased by 10.06% to 45.11

The average one-year price target for Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) has been revised to 45.11 / share. This is an increase of 10.06% from the prior estimate of 40.99 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.18 to a high of 78.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 276.20% from the latest reported closing price of 11.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 299 funds or institutions reporting positions in Verve Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VERV is 0.23%, an increase of 39.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.89% to 69,275K shares. The put/call ratio of VERV is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alphabet holds 10,549K shares representing 16.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 5,151K shares representing 8.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,482K shares, representing an increase of 12.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERV by 43.95% over the last quarter.

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 2,969K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,741K shares, representing an increase of 7.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERV by 4.11% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 2,403K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Casdin Capital holds 2,361K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,121K shares, representing an increase of 10.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERV by 53.56% over the last quarter.

Verve Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Verve Therapeutics is a biotechnology company created with a singular focus: to protect the world from heart disease. Founded by world-leading experts in cardiovascular medicine, human genetics and gene editing, the company aims to develop transformative, once-and-done therapies for coronary heart disease. Verve’s gene editing medicines are designed to safely edit the genome of adults and mimic naturally occurring gene variants to permanently lower LDL cholesterol and triglyceride levels. The company is advancing a pipeline of precision genetic medicines, led by VERVE-101, which is being developed initially for heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, a potentially fatal genetic heart disease.

