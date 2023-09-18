Verve Therapeutics Names Frederick Fiedorek CMO

(RTTNews) - Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (VERV), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene editing medicines to treat cardiovascular diseases, Monday announced its decision to split the roles into chief medical officer (CMO) and chief scientific officer (CSO). It appointed Frederick T. Fiedorek its as CMO. Andrew Bellinger, who currently serves as CMO as well as CSO will be taking the position of CSO.

Fiedorek comes with more than 20 years of experience in clinical development and leadership, primarily in therapeutic areas such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease and endocrine/metabolic diseases, the company said.

"Our heart-1 clinical trial is well underway, with multiple additional trials planned in 2024 and beyond, and we have a robust research effort to fuel pipeline expansion and progress our partner programs. Now is the right time to split the CMO and CSO roles with two, complementary industry leaders," said Sekar Kathiresan, co-founder and chief executive officer of Verve.

