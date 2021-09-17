Verve Therapeutics, Inc.'s stock is down 4.6%, but insiders still have about US$432k in profit after buying earlier this year

Insiders who bought Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) in the last 12 months may probably not pay attention to the stock's recent 4.6% drop. After taking the recent loss into consideration, the US$162k worth of stock they bought is now worth US$594k, indicating that their investment yielded a positive return.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Verve Therapeutics

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chief Scientific Officer Andrew Bellinger for US$95k worth of shares, at about US$19.00 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$69.87), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months Verve Therapeutics insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:VERV Insider Trading Volume September 17th 2021

Insiders at Verve Therapeutics Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Verve Therapeutics. Overall, three insiders shelled out US$162k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Does Verve Therapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Verve Therapeutics insiders own about US$166m worth of shares (which is 5.0% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Verve Therapeutics Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Verve Therapeutics. That's what I like to see! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Verve Therapeutics (2 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

