Verve Therapeutics Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for VERV

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Verve Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VERV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.41, changing hands as high as $19.87 per share. Verve Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading up about 32.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VERV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VERV's low point in its 52 week range is $8.52 per share, with $27.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.87.

