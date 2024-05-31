Verve Therapeutics Announces New Chief Scientific Officer

Verve Therapeutics (VERV) has shared an update.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has announced the appointment of Troy Lister, Ph.D., as the new Chief Scientific Officer, effective June 21, 2024, succeeding the outgoing Andrew Bellinger, M.D., Ph.D. Bellinger will receive a severance package including continued salary, health benefits, and a lump sum, alongside immediate vesting of certain stock options. Additionally, Bellinger has agreed to provide advisory services post-departure under a new agreement, which includes compensation for his advice and allows option exercise rights, ensuring his expertise remains accessible to Verve Therapeutics.

Learn more about VERV stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.