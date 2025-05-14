Verve Reports 53% LDL-C Reduction In VERVE-102 Heart-2 Trial With Single Infusion

(RTTNews) - Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV), a clinical-stage biotech developing single-course gene editing therapies for cardiovascular disease, reported strong progress across its pipeline alongside first-quarter 2025 financial results.

The company's lead candidate, VERVE-102, is an investigational base editing medicine designed to durably lower LDL cholesterol or LDL-C by permanently turning off the PCSK9 gene in the liver.

VERVE-102 is being evaluated in the Heart-2 Phase 1b trial, where initial data showed a mean LDL-C reduction of 53 percent, and a maximum of 69 percent, following a single infusion at the 0.6 mg/kg dose.

The treatment was well-tolerated, with no serious adverse events reported.

The study, currently enrolling in the 0.7 mg/kg dose cohort across the UK, Canada, Israel, Australia, and New Zealand, received FDA clearance for an IND in March and Fast Track designation in April.

Verve expects to report final dose escalation data and a decision from Eli Lilly on a potential opt-in during the second half of 2025. A Phase 2 trial initiation is also planned for later this year.

Verve's VERVE-201, targeting the ANGPTL3 gene for refractory hypercholesterolemia and HoFH, continues to progress in the Pulse-1 Phase 1b trial, with a program update expected in H2 2025.

Development also continues on VERVE-301, designed to target LPA and reduce lipoprotein(a) levels. The program, partnered with Eli Lilly, received a milestone payment in the first quarter as Verve nominated it as a development candidate. Preclinical work is ongoing.

For Q1 2025, Verve reported $33 million in collaboration revenue, driven by its partnerships with Lilly and the wind-down of its collaboration with Vertex.

Net loss was $31 million, or $0.35 per share, down from $48.7 million or $0.59 a year ago quarter.

R&D expenses totaled $54.5 million, reflecting continued pipeline advancement, while cash and securities stood at $497.1 million as of March 31. The company said this cash runway extends into mid-2027.

Cash Position:

As of March 31, 2025, Verve held $497.1 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities.

The company stated this provides a cash runway into mid-2027, supporting continued clinical development.

With multiple catalysts ahead in 2025 and advancing clinical data, Verve Therapeutics is solidifying its position at the forefront of in vivo gene editing for cardiovascular disease.

Currently, VERV is trading at $4.3, up by 3.73 percent on the Nasdaq.

