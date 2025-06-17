Verve To Be Acquired By Lilly

(RTTNews) - Shares of Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) are up over 75% at $10.98 in premarket trading today, on news of the company getting acquired by Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) for a total potential consideration of up to $13.50 per share in cash.

Under the deal, Lilly will buy all of Verve's shares for $10.50 per share in cash (about $1.0 billion total). Shareholders will also receive a non-tradeable contingent value right (CVR) for each share that could pay up to an additional $3.00 per share later, bringing the total potential payment to $13.50 per share (up to $1.3 billion total).

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

Verve's lead drug candidate is VERVE-102, a novel, gene editing medicine designed to be a single-course treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver and durably reduces disease-driving low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). A Phase 1b clinical trial of VERVE-102 in two patient populations who require deep and durable reductions of LDL-C levels in the blood, dubbed Heart-2, is underway. The two patient populations included in the trial are adults living with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) and adults living with premature coronary artery disease.

We profiled VERV on our site on January 8, 2025, when it was trading at $6.29. The total potential acquisition price of $13.50 reflects a 115% gain in just 5 months.

