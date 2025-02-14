$VERV stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$VERV stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,041,278 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $VERV:
$VERV Insider Trading Activity
$VERV insiders have traded $VERV stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VERV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ALLISON DORVAL (Chief Financial Officer) sold 555 shares for an estimated $3,130
$VERV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $VERV stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,936,063 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $14,210,544
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC added 2,407,203 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,650,862
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,230,305 shares (-74.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,938,920
- NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC. removed 1,115,466 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,398,855
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,092,341 shares (+28.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,286,930
- STATE STREET CORP removed 1,017,470 shares (-23.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,738,530
- CASDIN CAPITAL, LLC added 936,477 shares (+30.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,532,548
