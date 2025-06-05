$VERV stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$VERV stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $14,009,756 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $VERV:
$VERV Insider Trading Activity
$VERV insiders have traded $VERV stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VERV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SEKAR KATHIRESAN (Chief Executive Officer) sold 9,822 shares for an estimated $40,761
- ALLISON DORVAL (Chief Financial Officer) sold 3,350 shares for an estimated $13,902
- JASON POLITI (Chief Technical Ops. Off.) sold 3,235 shares for an estimated $13,425
- JOAN NICKERSON (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 2,777 shares for an estimated $11,524
- ANDREW D. ASHE (See Remarks) sold 2,681 shares for an estimated $11,126
- TROY LISTER (Chief Scientific Officer) sold 2,189 shares for an estimated $9,084
$VERV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $VERV stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP added 2,767,719 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,648,475
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,808,357 shares (-46.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,264,191
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 1,196,188 shares (-64.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,466,579
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,085,205 shares (+198.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,959,386
- FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 912,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,167,840
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC removed 865,961 shares (-22.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,957,441
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 671,939 shares (+90.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,070,761
$VERV Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VERV in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/15/2025
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025
