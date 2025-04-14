$VERV stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$VERV stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $85,470,521 of trading volume.

$VERV Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $VERV:

$VERV insiders have traded $VERV stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VERV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SEKAR KATHIRESAN (Chief Executive Officer) sold 9,822 shares for an estimated $40,761

ALLISON DORVAL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,905 shares for an estimated $17,032 .

. JASON POLITI (Chief Technical Ops. Off.) sold 3,235 shares for an estimated $13,425

JOAN NICKERSON (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 2,777 shares for an estimated $11,524

ANDREW D. ASHE (See Remarks) sold 2,681 shares for an estimated $11,126

TROY LISTER (Chief Scientific Officer) sold 2,189 shares for an estimated $9,084

$VERV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of $VERV stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$VERV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VERV in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 11/06/2024

$VERV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VERV recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $VERV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $15.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Mitchell Kapoor from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $14.0 on 11/06/2024

