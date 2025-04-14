$VERV stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$VERV stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $85,470,521 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $VERV:
$VERV Insider Trading Activity
$VERV insiders have traded $VERV stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VERV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SEKAR KATHIRESAN (Chief Executive Officer) sold 9,822 shares for an estimated $40,761
- ALLISON DORVAL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,905 shares for an estimated $17,032.
- JASON POLITI (Chief Technical Ops. Off.) sold 3,235 shares for an estimated $13,425
- JOAN NICKERSON (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 2,777 shares for an estimated $11,524
- ANDREW D. ASHE (See Remarks) sold 2,681 shares for an estimated $11,126
- TROY LISTER (Chief Scientific Officer) sold 2,189 shares for an estimated $9,084
$VERV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of $VERV stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BVF INC/IL added 6,254,050 shares (+962.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,272,842
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,394,116 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,862,814
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC added 1,382,176 shares (+57.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,795,472
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,230,305 shares (-74.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,938,920
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,044,050 shares (-21.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,888,442
- STATE STREET CORP removed 1,017,470 shares (-23.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,738,530
- BRAIDWELL LP removed 623,980 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,519,247
$VERV Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VERV in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 11/06/2024
$VERV Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VERV recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $VERV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $15.0 on 03/04/2025
- Mitchell Kapoor from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $14.0 on 11/06/2024
