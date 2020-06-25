Veru (VERU) Soars: Stock Adds 6.9% in Session

Veru Inc. VERU was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $3.19–$3.74 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.

The company has seen two positive estimate revisions in the past few months, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few months, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Veru. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Veru currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Veru Inc. Price

Veru Inc. price | Veru Inc. Quote

A better-ranked stock in the Medical sector is Avenue Therapeutics Inc ATXI, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double



Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.