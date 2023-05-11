InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) just reported its fiscal second-quarter results.

Veru reported a loss per share of 43 cents. This was worse than the analyst estimate for a loss per share of 33 cents.

The company reported revenue of $6.56 million.

This was better than the analyst estimate for $4.32 million.

You can read the full Veru press release here.

On the date of publication, Sarah Smith did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Sarah Smith is the Editor-in-Chief of InvestorPlace.com.

The post VERU Stock Earnings: Veru Misses EPS, Beats Revenue Estimates appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.