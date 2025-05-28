$VERU stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$VERU stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $22,350,857 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $VERU:
$VERU Insider Trading Activity
$VERU insiders have traded $VERU stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VERU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL L RANKOWITZ has made 2 purchases buying 150,000 shares for an estimated $84,350 and 0 sales.
$VERU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $VERU stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC removed 6,483,157 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,177,395
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 3,749,641 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,837,699
- ROSALIND ADVISORS, INC. removed 2,694,503 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,752,774
- MPM BIOIMPACT LLC added 2,307,362 shares (+53.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,130,838
- ALTIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,028,534 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $994,184
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,518,216 shares (+338.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $744,077
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 1,300,000 shares (-56.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $637,130
