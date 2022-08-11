Veru Spikes 33%

(RTTNews) - Veru Inc. (VERU) shares are surging more than 33 percent on Thursday morning trade after the biopharmaceutical company said it submitted an emergency use authorization application for its Sabiabulin for treatment of COVID-19. Further, the company revealed that it has completed a positive Phase 3 COVID-19 study in hospitalized moderate to severe COVID-19 patients at high risk for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome or ARDS.

Currently, shares are at $15.33, up 30.25 percent from the previous close of $11.77 on a volume of 40,520,555.

