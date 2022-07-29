Veru Inc. (VERU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Veru Inc. (VERU) closed at $12.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.9% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.42%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.97%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 8.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 2.59%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.69%.

Veru Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 11, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Veru Inc. to post earnings of -$0.18 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 500%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $16.66 million, down 5.68% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.58 per share and revenue of $61.89 million. These totals would mark changes of -744.44% and +1.03%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Veru Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Veru Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

