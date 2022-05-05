Veru Inc. (VERU) Stock Moves -1.8%: What You Should Know

Veru Inc. (VERU) closed at $9.25 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.8% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 3.57% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 3.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 104.34% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 4.97% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.12% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Veru Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 12, 2022. On that day, Veru Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.16 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 300%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $15.18 million, up 13.79% from the prior-year quarter.

VERU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.34 per share and revenue of $75.51 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -477.78% and +23.26%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Veru Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.94% lower within the past month. Veru Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.