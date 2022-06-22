Veru Inc. (VERU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Veru Inc. (VERU) closed at $13.54 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.12% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 9.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 5.23%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.32%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Veru Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Veru Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.18 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 500%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $16.66 million, down 5.68% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.58 per share and revenue of $61.89 million, which would represent changes of -744.44% and +1.03%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Veru Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Veru Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

