Veru Inc. (VERU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Veru Inc. (VERU) closed at $15 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.96% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 21.24% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 3.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 1% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Veru Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Veru Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.18 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 500%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $16.66 million, down 5.68% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.58 per share and revenue of $61.89 million, which would represent changes of -744.44% and +1.03%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Veru Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Veru Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VERU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.