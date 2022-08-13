Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Analysts Are More Bearish Than They Used To Be

Today is shaping up negative for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to next year's forecasts. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as the analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously. Bidders are definitely seeing a different story, with the stock price of US$19.08 reflecting a 51% rise in the past week. With such a sharp increase, it seems brokers may have seen something that is not yet being priced in by the wider market.

Following the downgrade, the latest consensus from Veru's three analysts is for revenues of US$98m in 2023, which would reflect a substantial 86% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are expected to increase slightly, to US$0.64 per share. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$82m and losses of US$0.51 per share in 2023. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts lifting next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts to reflect the cost of achieving this growth.

NasdaqCM:VERU Earnings and Revenue Growth August 13th 2022

The consensus price target stayed unchanged at US$35.20, seeming to suggest that higher forecast losses are not expected to have a long term impact on the valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Veru, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$55.00 and the most bearish at US$24.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Veru's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 65% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2023 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 32% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.2% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Veru is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. We're also surprised to see that the price target went unchanged. Still, deteriorating business conditions (assuming accurate forecasts!) can be a leading indicator for the stock price, so we wouldn't blame investors for being more cautious on Veru after the downgrade.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Veru analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

