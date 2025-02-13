VERU Earnings Results: $VERU Reports Quarterly Earnings

VERU ($VERU) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.07 per share, beating estimates of -$0.08 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $0, missing estimates of $3,080,400 by $-3,080,400.
VERU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of VERU stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ROSALIND ADVISORS, INC. removed 2,694,503 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,752,774
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ removed 2,641,618 shares (-70.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,031,404
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 750,832 shares (+244.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $577,389
- OPPENHEIMER & CO INC added 722,644 shares (+181.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $470,079
- CAMBRIDGE INVESTMENT RESEARCH ADVISORS, INC. added 327,055 shares (+66.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $251,505
- ALTIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 248,158 shares (-10.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $190,833
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 246,541 shares (-72.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $189,590
VERU Government Contracts
We have seen $27,000 of award payments to $VERU over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- INTERNAL CONDOM: $27,000
