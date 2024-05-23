Vertu Motors Schedules AGM for June 2024

Vertu Motors (GB:VTU) has released an update.

Vertu Motors, a prominent automotive retailer with 188 outlets across the UK, has announced its upcoming AGM to be held at its headquarters on June 25, 2024. Shareholders have been provided with the Annual Report and Accounts, and further details are available on the company’s investor website.

