Vertu Motors Enhances Shareholder Value with Stock Buyback

October 23, 2024 — 02:09 am EDT

Vertu Motors (GB:VTU) has released an update.

Vertu Motors has repurchased 71,941 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with prices per share ranging between 64.6 and 65.7 pence. This move aligns with the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and manage its capital structure more effectively. The shares were acquired through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, and upon cancellation of these shares, Vertu Motors’ total voting shares will number 334,191,567.

