Vertu Motors Enhances Incentive Plan with Share Purchase

Vertu Motors (GB:VTU) has released an update.

Vertu Motors has announced the purchase of 119,822 ordinary shares at 67.435 pence each by its employee benefit trust, managed by Ocorian Limited. This acquisition, aimed at supporting the company’s Long Term Incentive Plan, increases the trust’s holding to 5,649,446 shares, representing 1.69% of the company’s issued share capital. This strategic move is poised to enhance shareholder value by aligning the interests of executives with those of shareholders.

