Vertu Motors Enhances Employee Incentive with Share Acquisition

November 06, 2024 — 02:17 am EST

Vertu Motors (GB:VTU) has released an update.

Vertu Motors has announced that its employee benefit trust, managed by Ocorian Limited, has acquired over a million of its ordinary shares at 67.4976 pence each. This move aims to support the company’s Long Term Incentive Plan, potentially benefiting executive directors and key managerial figures. This acquisition increases the trust’s holding to 2.36% of the company’s issued share capital.

