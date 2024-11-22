News & Insights

Vertu Motors Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

November 22, 2024 — 02:10 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Vertu Motors (GB:VTU) has released an update.

Vertu Motors has repurchased over 153,000 of its own shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, which has returned more than £34.2 million to shareholders since 2018. This move reduces the company’s shares in issue by 16.2%, signaling a strong commitment to enhancing shareholder value. The buyback was executed through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, with shares purchased at an average price of 59.8 pence.

For further insights into GB:VTU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.



