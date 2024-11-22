Vertu Motors Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

Vertu Motors (GB:VTU) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Vertu Motors has repurchased over 153,000 of its own shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, which has returned more than £34.2 million to shareholders since 2018. This move reduces the company’s shares in issue by 16.2%, signaling a strong commitment to enhancing shareholder value. The buyback was executed through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, with shares purchased at an average price of 59.8 pence.

For further insights into GB:VTU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.