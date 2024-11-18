News & Insights

Vertu Motors Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

November 18, 2024 — 02:15 am EST

Vertu Motors (GB:VTU) has released an update.

Vertu Motors PLC has repurchased 138,699 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which has returned over £34 million to shareholders since 2018. This move reduces the company’s shares in issue by 16.2% and reflects its strategic effort to consolidate the UK motor retail sector. Investors may find this activity indicative of Vertu Motors’ commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

