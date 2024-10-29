Vertu Motors Boosts Employee Trust Stake with Share Acquisition

Vertu Motors (GB:VTU) has released an update.

Vertu Motors announced the acquisition of 471,482 of its ordinary shares by Ocorian Limited, the trustee of its employee benefit trust, at 67.419 pence per share. This purchase is part of the company’s strategy to support its Long Term Incentive Plan, potentially benefiting executive directors and other key personnel. The transaction slightly increased the trustee’s stake in the company to 1.49% of the issued share capital.

