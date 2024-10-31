News & Insights

Stocks

Vertu Motors Boosts Employee Trust with Share Acquisition

October 31, 2024 — 03:16 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Vertu Motors (GB:VTU) has released an update.

Vertu Motors has announced the purchase of 192,963 of its ordinary shares by its employee benefit trust, Ocorian Limited, at 66.975 pence per share. This acquisition, aimed at supporting the company’s Long Term Incentive Plan, increases the trust’s holding to 5,529,624 shares, representing 1.66% of the issued share capital.

For further insights into GB:VTU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.