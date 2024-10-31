Vertu Motors Boosts Employee Trust with Share Acquisition

Vertu Motors (GB:VTU) has released an update.

Vertu Motors has announced the purchase of 192,963 of its ordinary shares by its employee benefit trust, Ocorian Limited, at 66.975 pence per share. This acquisition, aimed at supporting the company’s Long Term Incentive Plan, increases the trust’s holding to 5,529,624 shares, representing 1.66% of the issued share capital.

