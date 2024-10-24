Vertu Motors Boosts Employee Shareholding with New Purchase

Vertu Motors (GB:VTU) has released an update.

Vertu Motors has announced that its employee benefit trust, managed by Ocorian Limited, acquired 116,164 ordinary shares at 65.167 pence each. This purchase is part of the company’s strategy to support long-term incentive plans and increase employee shareholding. The acquisition raises the trustee’s shareholding to 1.15% of Vertu Motors’ issued share capital.

For further insights into GB:VTU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.