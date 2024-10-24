News & Insights

Stocks

Vertu Motors Boosts Employee Shareholding with New Purchase

October 24, 2024 — 02:14 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Vertu Motors (GB:VTU) has released an update.

Vertu Motors has announced that its employee benefit trust, managed by Ocorian Limited, acquired 116,164 ordinary shares at 65.167 pence each. This purchase is part of the company’s strategy to support long-term incentive plans and increase employee shareholding. The acquisition raises the trustee’s shareholding to 1.15% of Vertu Motors’ issued share capital.

For further insights into GB:VTU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.