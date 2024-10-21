Vertu Motors Boosts Employee Incentive Plan with Share Purchase

Vertu Motors (GB:VTU) has released an update.

Vertu Motors’ employee benefit trust, managed by Ocorian Limited, acquired 183,112 ordinary shares at 65.09 pence per share, bringing its total holding to 0.84% of the issued share capital. This move supports Vertu Motors’ Long Term Incentive Plan, benefiting executive directors and other key personnel. The acquisition highlights Vertu Motors’ commitment to incentivizing its management team.

For further insights into GB:VTU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.