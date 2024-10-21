News & Insights

Stocks

Vertu Motors Boosts Employee Incentive Plan with Share Purchase

October 21, 2024 — 03:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Vertu Motors (GB:VTU) has released an update.

Vertu Motors’ employee benefit trust, managed by Ocorian Limited, acquired 183,112 ordinary shares at 65.09 pence per share, bringing its total holding to 0.84% of the issued share capital. This move supports Vertu Motors’ Long Term Incentive Plan, benefiting executive directors and other key personnel. The acquisition highlights Vertu Motors’ commitment to incentivizing its management team.

For further insights into GB:VTU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.