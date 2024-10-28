News & Insights

Stocks

Vertu Motors Boosts EBT Holdings with Share Purchase

October 28, 2024 — 05:44 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Vertu Motors (GB:VTU) has released an update.

Vertu Motors has announced that its employee benefit trust, managed by Ocorian Limited, has acquired 388,074 ordinary shares at 67.4887 pence per share, increasing its holding to 1.35% of the company’s issued share capital. This move supports the company’s Long Term Incentive Plan, potentially benefiting executive directors and other key management personnel.

For further insights into GB:VTU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.