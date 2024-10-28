Vertu Motors Boosts EBT Holdings with Share Purchase

Vertu Motors (GB:VTU) has released an update.

Vertu Motors has announced that its employee benefit trust, managed by Ocorian Limited, has acquired 388,074 ordinary shares at 67.4887 pence per share, increasing its holding to 1.35% of the company’s issued share capital. This move supports the company’s Long Term Incentive Plan, potentially benefiting executive directors and other key management personnel.

For further insights into GB:VTU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.