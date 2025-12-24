Vertiv's AI-Powered Portfolio Gaining Traction: What's Ahead?

Vertiv VRT is benefiting from the accelerating adoption of AI globally, which is driving significant growth in the data center market. The company is capitalizing on this trend, particularly in the Americas, which saw a 43% organic sales growth in the third quarter of 2025, and APAC, which grew 21% year over year.



VRT’s AI-powered portfolio is gaining traction due to its extensive product portfolio, which spans thermal systems, liquid cooling, UPS, switchgear, busbars, and modular solutions. In the trailing 12 months, organic orders grew approximately 21%, with a book-to-bill of 1.4 times for the third quarter of 2025, indicating a strong prospect. Backlog grew 12% sequentially and 30% year over year to $9.5 billion. This growth is primarily driven by the rapid adoption of AI and the increasing need for data centers to support the digital transformation.



Vertiv’s rich partner base, which includes Caterpillar, Ballard Power Systems, Compass Datacenters, NVIDIA, Oklo, Intel, ZincFive, and Tecogen, has been noteworthy. The company’s partnership with NVIDIA on the 800-volt DC portfolio supports NVIDIA’s 2027 Rubin Ultra platform launch. This shows Vertiv’s commitment to innovation and leadership in AI infrastructure.



Vertiv anticipates continued significant organic sales growth, driven by its strong backlog and healthy pipeline. For fourth-quarter 2025, revenues are expected to be between $2.81 billion and $2.89 billion. Organic net sales are expected to increase in the 18% to 22% range.

Vertiv Faces Stiff Competition

Vertiv is facing increasing competition from Super Micro Computer SMCI and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise HPE. Both Super Micro Computer and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise are expanding their capabilities in the AI infrastructure market.



Super Micro Computer’s expanding AI portfolio has been noteworthy. The company recently expanded its NVIDIA Blackwell portfolio with new 4U and 2-OU (OCP) liquid-cooled NVIDIA HGX B300 systems. These systems offer up to 144 GPUs per rack, 2.1TB HBM3e memory, and improved liquid cooling. This helps maximize AI performance, efficiency, and scalability for hyperscale and AI factory deployments.



Hewlett-Packard Enterprise recently boosted its AI infrastructure leadership by expanding its AI-native networking portfolio. It integrated HPE Aruba and Juniper Networking with unified AIOps, new high-performance switches and routers, and improved hybrid cloud intelligence. This aims to optimize AI workloads and simplify IT operations.

Vertiv’s Share Price Performance, Valuation, and Estimates

VRT’s shares have gained 35.9% in the past six-month period. The broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector has appreciated 22%, while the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry has declined 8.1% in the same period.

Vertiv stock is trading at a premium, with a trailing 12-month Price/Book of 18.12X compared with the Computer and Technology sector’s 10.65X. VRT has a Value Score of D.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is pegged at $4.11 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. This indicates a 44.21% increase from the reported figure of 2024.

Vertiv currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

