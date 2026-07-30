Vertiv vs. BWX Technologies: What Revenue Trends Tell Investors About the Impact of Artificial Intelligence on These Companies

Key Points

Vertiv currently generates significantly more revenue than BWX Technologies.

Both companies have generally experienced quarter-over-quarter revenue growth over the last two years, despite occasional seasonal dips.

Investors should watch whether the revenue gap between the two companies continues to widen in upcoming quarters.

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Vertiv: Scaling Digital Infrastructure Revenue

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) primarily generates revenue by designing, manufacturing, and servicing critical power and thermal management systems for data centers and communication networks.

It recently acquired ThermoKey and Strategic Thermal Labs to expand its liquid cooling capabilities, and it reported a 15% net income margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

BWX Technologies: Steady Defense and Nuclear Revenue

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) primarily generates revenue by producing precision naval and critical nuclear components for the United States government and commercial power sectors.

While securing contracts exceeding $1.4 billion from the United States Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, it recorded an 11% net income margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Why Revenue Matters for Retail Investors

Revenue gives investors insight into the total demand for a company's products and services before expenses are deducted. Tracking this figure helps investors understand the scale and top-line growth trajectory of a business.

Quarterly Revenue for Vertiv and BWX Technologies

Quarter (Period End) Vertiv Revenue BWX Technologies Revenue Q3 2024 (Sept. 2024) $2.1 billion $672.0 million Q4 2024 (Dec. 2024) $2.3 billion $746.3 million Q1 2025 (March 2025) $2.0 billion $682.3 million Q2 2025 (June 2025) $2.6 billion $764.0 million Q3 2025 (Sept. 2025) $2.7 billion $866.3 million Q4 2025 (Dec. 2025) $2.9 billion $885.8 million Q1 2026 (March 2026) $2.6 billion $860.2 million Q2 2026 $3.3 billion (period ended June 2026) Not yet reported

Data source: Company filings. Data as of July 30, 2026.

Foolish Take

Vertiv’s revenue towers over the sales brought in by BWX Technologies. This illustrates that Vertiv’s business of providing power and cooling systems to the data centers housing artificial intelligence delivers far greater income than BWX’s focus on nuclear energy solutions. That said, AI’s hunger for electricity has led to a rising market opportunity for BWX Technologies.

In its first quarter earnings report, BWX Technologies revealed its sales of $860.2 million rose 26% compared to 2025 thanks primarily to the impressive 121% year-over-year growth to $283.6 million in its commercial sector sales. As the AI data center industry expands, and with it the need for power, nuclear energy is gaining a boost in demand.

This creates an opportunity for BWX to capture customers in this market. Its spectacular Q1 commercial sales growth indicates it is doing exactly that.

Vertiv is no slouch either when it comes to acquiring AI-centric customers. Its 24% year-over-year revenue growth in Q2 demonstrates this. The company’s confidence in future sales expansion led to management increasing its 2026 full-year revenue guidance.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends BWX Technologies and Vertiv. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.