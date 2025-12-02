Vertiv Surges 57% in the Past 6 Months: Is the Stock Worth Buying?

Vertiv VRT shares have gained 59.6% in the past six months, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s increase of 27.2%. The Zacks Computers - IT Services industry declined 9.6% in the same time frame.



The company has also outperformed its closest peers, Super Micro Computer SMCI and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise HPE. Both Super Micro Computer and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise are expanding their capabilities in the AI infrastructure market. While Hewlett-Packard Enterprise shares have rallied 24.1%, Super Micro Computer shares have plunged 22.6% in the past six months.



The outperformance of VRT can be attributed to its extensive product portfolio, which spans thermal systems, liquid cooling, UPS, switchgear, busbars, and modular solutions. Acquisitions have also played an important role in expanding Vertiv’s portfolio.



In the trailing 12 months, organic orders grew approximately 21%, with a book-to-bill of 1.4 times for the third quarter of 2025, indicating a strong prospect. Backlog grew 12% sequentially and 30% year over year to $9.5 billion. This growth is primarily driven by the rapid adoption of AI and the increasing need for data centers to support the digital transformation.

VRT Stock's Performance



Vertiv Benefits From Expanding Portfolio

Vertiv is expanding its product portfolio through acquisitions. In November 2025, Vertiv announced an agreement to acquire Purge Rite Intermediate for approximately $1.0 billion in cash, with up to $250 million in additional earn-out, to enhance its liquid cooling and thermal management services for AI and high-performance data centers.



The company’s acquisition of Great Lakes has further bolstered its portfolio. In August 2025, Vertiv completed its $200 million acquisition of Great Lakes Data Racks & Cabinets, broadening its rack, cabinet, and integrated infrastructure offerings for critical digital infrastructure.



The company continues to invest in research and capacity expansion to support the growing AI infrastructure deployment needs. The rise of AI and data centers has created a surge in demand for advanced infrastructure solutions, including power and cooling systems, which are critical for supporting high-density computing environments.



The global acceleration of AI adoption is driving significant demand for data center infrastructure. Vertiv is capitalizing on this trend, particularly in the Americas, which saw a 43% organic sales growth in the third quarter of 2025, and APAC, which grew 21% year over year.

Vertiv Benefits From Expanding Partner Base

Vertiv’s rich partner base, which includes Caterpillar CAT, Ballard Power Systems, Compass Datacenters, NVIDIA, Oklo, Intel, ZincFive, and Tecogen, has been noteworthy.



In November 2025, Vertiv worked with Caterpillar to provide integrated, modular power and cooling systems that speed up data center deployment and improve efficiency with optimized on-site energy solutions.



This partnership brings together Vertiv’s power and cooling products with Caterpillar and Solar Turbines’ generation and CCHP (Combined Cooling, Heat and Power) technologies. This helps customers quickly establish scalable, energy-efficient AI centers.

VRT Initiates Positive 2025 Guidance

Vertiv is benefiting from its strong portfolio and rich partner base, which will continue to benefit the company’s top-line growth.



For fourth-quarter 2025, revenues are expected to be between $2.81 billion and $2.89 billion. Organic net sales are expected to increase in the 18% to 22% range.



VRT expects fourth-quarter 2025 non-GAAP earnings per share between $1.23 and $1.00.



For 2025, revenues are now expected to be between $10.16 billion and $10.24 billion. Organic net sales growth is expected to be between 26% and 28%.

VRT’s Earnings Estimates Revisions Are Steady

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2025 earnings is currently pegged at $1.28 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. The figure indicates a year-over-year increase of 29.29%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vertiv’s fourth-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $2.86 billion, suggesting growth of 22.09% year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vertiv’s 2025 revenues is pegged at $10.21 billion, suggesting growth of 27.47% year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is currently pegged at $4.11 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. This indicates a 44.21% increase from the 2024 reported figure.

Vertiv Stock is Trading at a Premium

Vertiv is currently overvalued, as suggested by a Value Score of F.



In terms of the trailing 12-month Price/Book, Vertiv is currently trading at 19.53X, compared with the broader Computer and Technology sector’s 10.66X.

Price/Book



Conclusion

Vertiv is benefiting from its strong portfolio and rich partner base, which are driving order growth. These factors justify the company’s premium valuation.



Vertiv stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has a Growth Score of B, a favorable combination that offers a strong investment opportunity, per the Zacks Proprietary methodology. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

