Is Vertiv Stock's 15.43X P/B Still Worth it? Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Vertiv VRT shares are overvalued, as suggested by a Value Score of D. In terms of the trailing 12-month Price/Book, Vertiv is currently trading at 15.43X compared with the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s 9.33X.

In terms of share price performance, Vertiv shares have plunged 5% year to date (YTD), underperforming the broader sector’s 1.7% decline. The company’s share price has declined due to increasing macroeconomic challenges and uncertainty attributed to higher tariffs.



However, Vertiv shares have outperformed the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry, which declined 7.5% YTD.



Vertiv is benefiting from an extensive product portfolio, which spans thermal systems, liquid cooling, UPS, switchgear, busbar and modular solutions, is noteworthy. In the trailing 12 months, organic orders grew approximately 20%, with a book-to-bill of 1.4 times for the first quarter of 2025, which suggests a strong prospect. Backlog grew 10% sequentially and 25% year over year to $7.9 billion.

Can Vertiv stock overcome macroeconomic challenges driven by its strong product portfolio? What should investors do with VRT shares at the current valuation? Let’s find out.

VRT Expands Portfolio With NVIDIA for AI Power Solutions

Vertiv’s expanding portfolio has been noteworthy. In May 2025, the company confirmed its alignment with NVIDIA’s NVDA AI roadmap to deploy 800 VDC power architectures ahead of NVIDIA Kyber and Rubin Ultra platforms.



Vertiv aims to stay one GPU generation ahead of NVIDIA, enabling efficient, scalable power solutions for next-gen AI data centers.



The partnership highlights Vertiv’s commitment to supporting NVIDIA’s evolving compute demands with advanced power and cooling infrastructure.

Vertiv Benefits From Rich Partner Base

Vertiv’s rich partner base, which includes Ballard Power Systems, Compass Datacenters, NVIDIA, Intel, ZincFive, and Tecogen TGEN, is a key catalyst.



In March 2025, Vertiv announced a collaboration with Tecogen to offer advanced natural gas-powered chiller technology to data centers worldwide.



This technology addresses power constraints and facilitates AI deployment at scale. Tecogen’s proven 40-year expertise in clean energy solutions enhances Vertiv’s portfolio of cooling solutions.

VRT Raises 2025 Guidance

For 2025, revenues are now expected to be between $9.325 billion and $9.575 billion. Organic net sales growth is likely to be between 16.5% and 19.5%.



VRT expects 2025 non-GAAP earnings between $3.45 and $3.65 per share.



Previously, revenues were projected to be between $9.125 billion and $9.275 billion for 2025. Organic net sales growth is expected to be between 15% and 17%. VRT projected 2025 non-GAAP earnings per share between $3.50 and $3.60.



For second-quarter 2025, revenues are expected to be between $2.325 billion and $2.375 billion. Organic net sales are expected to increase in the 19% to 23% range.



VRT expects second-quarter 2025 non-GAAP earnings per share between 77 cents and 85 cents.

VRT’s Earnings Estimates Revisions Are Steady

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vertiv’s second-quarter 2025 revenues is $2.27 billion, suggesting growth of 16.48% year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at 82 cents per share, which has been unchanged in the past 30 days. The figure indicates a year-over-year increase of 22.39%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vertiv’s 2025 revenues is pegged at $9.51 billion, suggesting growth of 18.71% year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is pegged at $3.55 per share, which has been unchanged over the past 30 days. This indicates a 24.56% increase from the 2024 reported figure.

VRT Suffers From Stiff Competition

Despite Vertiv’s expanding portfolio and partner base, the company is suffering from stiff competition from its closest peer, Eaton ETN, which is making strong efforts to advance its sustainable energy solutions and expand its market presence. Eaton has invested more than $8 billion in transformative portfolio management, further strengthening its position in the industry.



Further intensifying the pressure on Vertiv, Eaton continued to expand its portfolio by showcasing its latest intelligent power management innovations at Elecrama 2025. In April 2025, the company introduced advanced Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) systems and smart switchgear solutions designed to enhance energy efficiency and support sustainable power infrastructure.

Conclusion: Hold Vertiv Stock for Now

Vertiv is benefiting from its strong portfolio and rich partner base, which are driving order growth. However, macroeconomic uncertainties, stiff competition and stretched valuation are headwinds that make VRT stock a risky bet.



VRT currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which implies that investors should wait for a more favorable entry point to accumulate the stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

