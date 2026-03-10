Vertiv Stock Surges After S&P 500 Inclusion Announcement

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co VRT jumped 9.3% on March 9 after it was announced that the data-center infrastructure company, which is part of the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry, will be added to the S&P 500 Index, effective March 23. The news sparked strong buying interest from investors, as inclusion in the widely tracked benchmark typically leads to increased demand from index funds and exchange-traded funds that replicate the S&P 500.

VRT’s entry into the benchmark index reflects the company’s growing importance in the global technology infrastructure ecosystem. The firm provides critical digital infrastructure technologies and services, including power management, thermal management and integrated solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial environments. With the rapid expansion of cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI) workloads and hyperscale data centers, demand for Vertiv’s products and services has been rising steadily.

The S&P 500 is widely considered the most important benchmark for U.S. equities, tracking the performance of 500 of the largest publicly traded companies in the United States. Joining the index marks a significant milestone for Vertiv, highlighting its rapid growth and strengthening its profile among global investors. On March 9, VRT’s stock price briefly hit $265, its highest ever recorded level.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock has soared 218.1% in the last 12-month period against its sub-industry’s 19% decline. Two of VRT’s closest competitors, Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI and Wipro Limited WIT, have lost 21.6% and 26.4%, respectively in the same period. While SMCI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WIT has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Vertiv’s recent stock performance has been supported by strong investor enthusiasm for companies linked to the data-center and AI infrastructure boom. As technology giants continue to invest heavily in computing capacity to support generative AI and cloud services, the need for reliable power and cooling solutions has become increasingly critical. Vertiv’s portfolio of infrastructure solutions positions it well to benefit from this long-term trend.

