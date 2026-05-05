Vertiv Stock Jumps 28% in a Month: Buy, Sell, or Hold the Stock?

Vertiv VRT shares have gained 28% in a month, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s increase of 17.7%.



Vertiv’s shares have also outperformed its peers, which include Super Micro Computer SMCI and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise HPE, both of which are expanding their capabilities to serve hyperscale and enterprise AI data center deployments. Hewlett-Packard and Super Micro Computer shares have gained 16.8% and 26.7%, respectively, in the past month.



The outperformance of VRT stock can be attributed to its extensive product portfolio, which spans thermal systems, liquid cooling, UPS, switchgear, busbars and modular solutions. Vertiv remains leveraged to rising data center power and thermal needs as AI deployments drive higher infrastructure density and faster build cycles.

VRT Stock's Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

VRT Expands Portfolio Through Acquisitions

Vertiv is a leading provider of thermal and power management solutions for data centers that consume immense amounts of power. The increasing complexity of AI hardware and edge computing further increases the demand for power. Vertiv’s energy-efficient power and cooling solutions play a critical role in this aspect.



Acquisitions have played an important role in further expanding Vertiv’s footprint. The company recently announced the acquisition of Strategic Thermal Labs (“STL”), a specialist in advanced liquid-cooling technologies, to strengthen its capabilities in high-density data center environments.



The deal enhances Vertiv’s engineering expertise in cold-plate design, server-side liquid cooling and thermal validation, enabling better system performance, reliability and lifecycle outcomes. It also supports Vertiv’s broader thermal-chain strategy by improving the integration between server-level cooling and infrastructure, which is increasingly critical for AI and high-performance computing workloads. The acquisition reinforces Vertiv’s position in addressing rising heat challenges driven by growing compute demands.



Acquisitions such as PurgeRite (fluid management and liquid cooling) and BMarko Structures (modular infrastructure) further expanded Vertiv's technology portfolio and service capabilities, positioning the company to better serve the evolving needs of data center customers. In the first quarter of 2026, acquisitions contributed 4% to revenue.

Vertiv Benefits From Strong International Expansion

Vertiv is benefiting from strong international expansion, which is increasingly becoming a key driver of its growth and a signal for further upside potential. In the first quarter of 2026, Vertiv reported robust organic sales growth across multiple regions, with the Americas leading at 44% organic growth, APAC up 12%, and EMEA expected to rebound in the second half of the year.



This broad-based international momentum demonstrates Vertiv’s ability to capture demand in diverse markets, positioning the company to leverage global infrastructure trends, especially in data centers and AI deployments.



The positive impact of international expansion is also evident in Vertiv’s customer wins and collaborations. In the first quarter of 2026, Vertiv’s converged infrastructure solutions were selected for EcoDataCenter’s AI-focused data center in Sweden, highlighting the company’s ability to deliver advanced, integrated solutions for demanding global clients.

Vertiv Gains From Expanding Client Base

Vertiv’s rich partner base, which includes NVIDIA NVDA, Generate Capital, Caterpillar, Ballard Power Systems, Compass Datacenters, Oklo, Intel, ZincFive, and Tecogen, has been noteworthy.



Vertiv’s partnership with NVIDIA has been a key catalyst. In March 2026, Vertiv announced its partnership with NVIDIA to improve the combined physical infrastructure for AI factories. This will be done through DSX SimReady digital power and cooling assets, standardized 12.5MW modular building blocks Vertiv OneCore and system-level designs that integrate power, cooling and controls.



The goal is to reduce deployment complexity, speed up readiness, improve scalability and enable digitally validated, high-performance AI infrastructure from the grid to the chip level.

VRT Initiates Positive 2Q26 Guidance

Vertiv is benefiting from its strong portfolio and rich partner base, which will continue to benefit the company’s top-line growth.



For the second quarter of 2026, revenues are expected to be between $3.25 billion and $3.45 billion. Organic net sales are expected to increase in the 20% to 24% range. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vertiv’s second-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $3.38 billion, suggesting growth of 28.17% year over year.



VRT expects second-quarter 2026 non-GAAP earnings per share between $1.37 and $1.43 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings is currently pegged at $1.43 per share, which declined 2.05% over the past 30 days. The figure indicates a year-over-year increase of 50.53%.

Vertiv Holdings Co. Price and Consensus

Vertiv Holdings Co. price-consensus-chart | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote

Vertiv Stock Is Trading at a Premium

Vertiv is currently overvalued, as suggested by a Value Score of D.



In terms of the trailing 12-month Price/Book, Vertiv is currently trading at 29.95X compared with the broader Computer and Technology sector’s 10.92X.

VRT's Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Vertiv is benefiting from its strong portfolio and rich partner base, which are driving order growth. These factors justify the company’s premium valuation.



Vertiv stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a Growth Score of A, a favorable combination that offers a strong investment opportunity, per the Zacks Proprietary methodology. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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