Vertiv Soars 33% in Three Months: Should Investors Buy VRT Stock?

Vertiv VRT shares have rallied 33.2% in the past three-month period compared with the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s rise of 26.8%. The Zacks Computers - IT Services industry increased 4% over the same period.



Vertiv’s shares have also outperformed its peers, which include Amphenol APH and Teradyne TER. Both Amphenol and Teradyne are expanding their capabilities in the AI and data center infrastructure markets. Shares of Amphenol and Teradyne have rallied 11.8% and 28.7%, respectively, in the past three-month period.



The outperformance of VRT stock can be attributed to its rich partner base and extensive product portfolio spanning thermal systems, liquid cooling, UPS, switchgear, busbars, and modular solutions. Vertiv remains leveraged to rising data center power and thermal needs as AI deployments drive higher infrastructure density and faster build cycles.

VRT Stock's Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

VRT Benefits From Expanding NVIDIA Partnership

Vertiv’s partnership with NVIDIA NVDA has been noteworthy. The company recently introduced the first converged physical infrastructure digital twin for NVIDIA Omniverse DSX. This solution integrates its SmartRun platform into NVIDIA’s AI factory design environment.



The company allows data center operators to model, simulate, and validate power, cooling, and infrastructure systems as a single digital replica before deploying them. The digital twin reduces design changes, lowers integration risks, improves collaboration among teams and speeds up AI factory deployment by shifting from traditional document-based planning to a model-based approach. This launch is the first step in Vertiv’s larger plan to create scalable, simulation-ready infrastructure for next-generation AI factories.



Further expanding its portfolio in March 2026, Vertiv announced its partnership with NVIDIA to improve the combined physical infrastructure for AI factories. This will be done through DSX SimReady digital power and cooling assets, standardized 12.5MW modular building blocks, Vertiv OneCore and system-level designs that integrate power, cooling and controls. The goal is to reduce deployment complexity, speed up readiness, improve scalability and enable digitally validated, high-performance AI infrastructure from the grid to the chip level.

Vertiv Rides on Strong Operating Margin Expansion

Vertiv is benefiting from a significant expansion in its operating margins, driven by a combination of robust organic sales growth, operational leverage, disciplined cost management and favorable price-cost execution.



In the first quarter of 2026, Vertiv reported an adjusted operating margin of 20.8%, which increased 430 basis points year over year and 180 basis points above guidance. The company’s ability to capitalize on the accelerating demand for data center infrastructure, especially in AI and cloud deployments, has been a key factor in this performance.



Vertiv’s expanding portfolio and acquisitions are also contributing to margin stability and growth. Strategic acquisitions, such as PurgeRite, have strengthened Vertiv’s liquid cooling and system-level service offerings, which are critical for modern data centers. The integration of solutions like SmartRun and OneCore enables the company to deliver converged, prefabricated systems at scale, supporting higher margins and differentiating the company from competitors.

VRT Initiates Positive 2Q26 Guidance

Vertiv is benefiting from its strong portfolio and rich partner base, which will continue to benefit the company’s top-line growth.



For the second quarter of 2026, revenues are expected to be between $3.25 billion and $3.45 billion. Organic net sales are expected to increase in the range of 20% to 24%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vertiv’s second-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $3.37 billion, suggesting growth of 27.69% year over year.



VRT expects second-quarter 2026 non-GAAP earnings per share between $1.37 and $1.43 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings is currently pegged at $1.42 per share, which declined by a penny over the past 30 days. The figure indicates a year-over-year increase of 49.47%.

Vertiv Holdings Co. Price and Consensus

Vertiv Holdings Co. price-consensus-chart | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote

Vertiv Stock Is Trading at a Premium

Vertiv is currently overvalued, as suggested by a Value Score of D.



In terms of the trailing 12-month Price/Book, Vertiv is currently trading at 30.27X compared with the broader Computer and Technology sector’s 10.63X.

VRT's Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Vertiv is benefiting from its strong portfolio and rich partner base, which are driving order growth. These factors justify the company’s premium valuation.



Vertiv stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a Growth Score of A, a favorable combination that offers a strong investment opportunity, per the Zacks Proprietary methodology. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Amphenol Corporation (APH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teradyne, Inc. (TER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.