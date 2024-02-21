News & Insights

Markets
VRT

Vertiv Shares Fall After Q4 Sales, Q1 Profit Outlook Come In Below Estimates

February 21, 2024 — 10:03 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) are falling more than 5 percent Wednesday morning after the company's sales for the fourth quarter stood below analysts' view. The company's first-quarter profit outlook also came in lower than the Street view.

The company reported fourth-quarter net sales of $1.865 billion, 13% higher than last year, but missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $1.88 billion.

Vertiv currently expects first-quarter earnings to be in the range of $0.32 - $0.36, below the consensus estimate of $0.37 per share.

Sales for the quarter are expected between $1.575 billion - $1.625 billion. The consensus estimate stands at $1.62 billion.

VRT, currently at $58.67, has traded in the range of $11.95 - $65.56 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VRT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.