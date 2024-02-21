Vertiv Shares Fall After Q4 Sales, Q1 Profit Outlook Come In Below Estimates

(RTTNews) - Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) are falling more than 5 percent Wednesday morning after the company's sales for the fourth quarter stood below analysts' view. The company's first-quarter profit outlook also came in lower than the Street view.

The company reported fourth-quarter net sales of $1.865 billion, 13% higher than last year, but missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $1.88 billion.

Vertiv currently expects first-quarter earnings to be in the range of $0.32 - $0.36, below the consensus estimate of $0.37 per share.

Sales for the quarter are expected between $1.575 billion - $1.625 billion. The consensus estimate stands at $1.62 billion.

VRT, currently at $58.67, has traded in the range of $11.95 - $65.56 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.