Vertiv Shares Climbing Due to Big Money Buyers

Vertiv Stock Under Heavy Demand

Institutional volumes reveal a powerful story. In the last year, VRT has enjoyed a huge surge in demand, which we believe to be strong institutional support.

Each green bar indicates unusual trading action in VRT shares. They reflect our proprietary inflow signal, pushing the stock higher:

Source: www.mapsignals.com

Plenty of industrials names are under accumulation right now. But there’s a powerful fundamental backdrop going on with Vertiv.

Vertiv Fundamental Analysis

Institutional support and a healthy fundamental backdrop make this company worth investigating. As you can see, VRT has had strong sales and huge EPS growth in recent years:

3-year sales growth rate (+16.3%)

3-year EPS growth rate (+228%)

Source: FactSet

EPS is estimated to ramp higher this year by +27.9%.

Now it makes sense why the stock has been shooting to new heights. Vertiv is gaining because of its superb earnings picture.

Marrying great fundamentals with our proprietary software has found some big winning stocks over the long term.

Vertiv has recently been a top-rated stock at MAPsignals. That means the stock has unusual buy pressure and growing fundamentals. We have a ranking process that showcases stocks like this on a weekly basis.

It’s made the rare Top 20 list multiple times over the last couple years. The blue bars below show when VRT was a top pick…rising higher along the way.

Source: www.mapsignals.com

Tracking unusual volumes reveals the power of money flows.

This is a trait that most outlier stocks exhibit…the high-fliers. Superstar stocks are in demand by Big Money.

Vertiv Price Prediction

The Vertiv rally isn’t new at all. Big Money buying in the shares is signaling to take notice. Given the historical gains in share price and strong fundamentals, this stock could be worth a spot in a diversified portfolio.

Disclosure: the author holds no position in VRT at the time of publication.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

