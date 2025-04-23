Vertiv Reports Net Profit For Q1, Lifts Annual Sales Outlook; Pre-market Stock Up Over 19%

(RTTNews) - Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT), a provider of critical infrastructure and services for data centers, communication networks, and industries, on Wednesday initiated second-quarter guidance and revised up its annual revenue outlook.

The company said: "Our guidance reflects the potential impacts of the tariff rates existing as of April 22, 2025, and assumes those rates continue throughout 2025. Our guidance reflects this assumption as well as our estimates of likely outcomes, based on current information and the planned countermeasures we expect to implement."

For the second quarter, Vertiv expects adjusted income of $0.77 to $0.85 per share, on sales of $2.325 billion to $2.375 billion. On average, 17 analysts polled expect the firm to post income of $0.88 per share with sales of $2.27 billion, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the full year, VRT now anticipates adjusted income per share of $3.45 to $3.65, compared with the earlier outlook of $3.50 to $3.60 per share. Analysts, on average, forecast the company to earn earnings of $3.54 per share, for the year.

Vertiv now anticipates annual sales of $9.325 billion to $9.575 billion against the previous guidance of $9.125 billion to $9.275 billion. Analysts, on average, expect the firm to register annual revenue of $9.18 billion.

For the first quarter, the company has registered a net income of $164.5 million, or $0.42 per share, compared with a loss of $5.9 million, or $0.02 per share, recorded for the same period last year. Sales improved to $2.036 billion from the prior year's $1.639 billion.

VRT was up by 19.35 percent at $85.73 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

