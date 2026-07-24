Vertiv to Report Q2 Earnings: Buy, Sell, or Hold the VRT Stock?

Vertiv VRT is set to report its second-quarter 2026 results on July 29.



For the second quarter of 2026, revenues are expected to be between $3.25 billion and $3.45 billion. Organic net sales are expected to increase in the 20% to 24% range. Adjusted earnings are expected to be $1.37 to $1.43 per share (44% to 51% year-over-year growth).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $3.39 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 28.40%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.43 per share, which has increased by a penny over the past 30 days. This indicates 50.53% year-over-year growth.



Vertiv’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 14.65%, on average.

Vertiv Holdings Co. Price and EPS Surprise

Vertiv Holdings Co. price-eps-surprise | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Factors to Note for VRT’s Q2 Results

Vertiv, a cooling and power management infrastructure provider, predominantly serves data center providers and has been capitalizing on robust AI-driven order growth. The company’s extensive product portfolio, which spans thermal systems, liquid cooling, UPS, switchgear, busbars and modular solutions, has been a key catalyst. Vertiv’s innovative product portfolio, such as the Trim Cooler, is optimized for high-temperature operations. The company’s converged solutions, such as OneCore and SmartRun, demonstrate VRT’s ability to address the growing complexity of data center cooling needs. A strong portfolio is expected to have driven VRT’s top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



Vertiv’s expanding portfolio and acquisitions are expected to have been a major growth driver. The company’s acquisitions, such as PurgeRite, ThermoKey, and BMarko Structures and Strategic Thermal Labs, are expected to strengthen its capabilities and market reach. In the first quarter of 2026, acquisitions contributed 4% to revenues. Vertiv’s rich partner base, which includes Hut 8, NVIDIA NVDA, Generate Capital, Caterpillar, Ballard Power Systems, Compass Datacenters, Oklo, Intel, ZincFive and Tecogen, has been noteworthy.



The company’s partnership with NVIDIA has been a key catalyst. Vertiv recently deployed integrated power, liquid cooling, rack infrastructure and installation services to support the Naval Postgraduate School’s new NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI system. The project modernizes an existing facility with a three-rack Vertiv SmartIT configuration, enabling high-density AI computing for research, modeling and simulation. The deployment highlights Vertiv’s ability to accelerate enterprise AI infrastructure rollouts with scalable, pre-engineered solutions.



Vertiv’s expanding international footprint is expected to have driven top-line growth. The global acceleration of AI adoption is driving significant demand for data center infrastructure, and VRT has been capitalizing on this trend. In the first quarter of 2026, Vertiv reported robust organic sales growth across multiple regions, with the Americas leading at 44% organic growth, and APAC up 12%. In 2026, the company expects high-30s organic growth in the Americas, mid-20s in APAC, and a return to growth in EMEA in the second half of the year. The trend is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter as well.

VRT Shares Bear Sector, Industry YTD

Vertiv shares have returned 87.6% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s rise of 13.2% and the Zacks Computer IT Services industry’s decline of 27%.



The company has also outperformed its closest peers, Super Micro Computer SMCI and Amphenol APH. Both companies are expanding their offerings to support high-density, AI-driven data center deployments. Shares of Amphenol and Super Micro Computer have rallied 16.5% and 6.6% over the same time frame, respectively.

VRT Stock Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Vertiv stock is not so cheap, as the Value Score of D suggests a stretched valuation at this moment. In terms of the 12-month price/book ratio, VRT is trading at 27.51, higher than the Computer & Technology sector’s 10.34, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise’s 2.49 and Super Micro Computer’s 2.48.

VRT Shares Are Overvalued



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Vertiv Expands AI Cooling Capacity in Italy

Vertiv is benefiting from the surging global demand for AI-ready data centers, which require advanced cooling and power infrastructure to support increasingly dense and complex compute workloads. The company’s strategic investment in expanding global manufacturing capacity has been a major growth driver.



Building on this momentum, the company recently announced investments at its Tognana campus near Padua, Italy, to expand manufacturing and testing capabilities for AI-ready data center cooling systems.



The expansion is expected to double regional chiller production capacity by the end of 2026 and add a large-scale testing laboratory in early 2027 to validate chillers integrated with liquid cooling systems under high-density AI workloads. The investment strengthens Vertiv’s ability to meet growing demand for AI and high-performance computing infrastructure while accelerating product development, testing and customer deployment of advanced thermal management solutions.

Here’s Why VRT is a Buy Right Now

Vertiv is benefiting from its strong portfolio and rich partner base, which are driving order growth. These factors justify the company’s premium valuation.



Vertiv stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a Growth Score of A, a favorable combination that offers a strong investment opportunity, per the Zacks proprietary methodology. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.