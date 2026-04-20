Vertiv to Report Q1 Earnings: Buy, Sell or Hold the VRT Stock?

Vertiv VRT is set to report its first-quarter 2026 results on April 22.



For the first quarter of 2026, revenues are expected to be between $2.5 billion and $2.7 billion. Organic net sales are expected to increase in the 18% to 26% range. VRT expects first-quarter 2026 non-GAAP earnings between 95 cents per share and $1.01 per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $2.66 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 30.5%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.02 per share, which has increased by a couple of cents over the past 30 days, indicating 59.4% year-over-year growth.

Consensus Estimate Trend



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Vertiv’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 11.78%, on average.



Vertiv Holdings Co. Price and EPS Surprise

Vertiv Holdings Co. price-eps-surprise | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Factors to Note for VRT’s Q1 Results

Vertiv, a cooling and power management infrastructure provider, predominantly serves data center providers and has been capitalizing on robust AI-driven order growth. The company’s extensive product portfolio, which spans thermal systems, liquid cooling, UPS, switchgear, busbars and modular solutions, has been a key catalyst. Vertiv’s innovative product portfolio, such as the Trim Cooler, is optimized for high-temperature operations. The company’s converged solutions, such as OneCore and SmartRun, demonstrate VRT’s ability to address the growing complexity of data center cooling needs. A strong portfolio is expected to have driven VRT’s top-line growth.



Vertiv’s acquisition of PurgeRite has further strengthened its expertise in fluid management, enabling it to offer end-to-end solutions for chilled water and liquid-cooled AI data centers. Vertiv’s rich partner base, which includes Hut 8, NVIDIA NVDA, Generate Capital, Caterpillar, Ballard Power Systems, Compass Datacenters, Oklo, Intel, ZincFive and Tecogen, has been noteworthy.



The company’s partnership with NVIDIA has been a key catalyst. In March 2026, Vertiv announced its partnership with NVIDIA to improve the combined physical infrastructure for AI factories. This will be done through DSX SimReady digital power and cooling assets, standardized 12.5MW modular building blocks Vertiv OneCore and system-level designs that integrate power, cooling and controls. Vertiv’s collaboration with NVIDIA aims to enable faster, safer deployment using scalable, simulation-validated building blocks.



Vertiv’s expanding international footprint is expected to have driven top-line growth. The global acceleration of AI adoption is driving significant demand for data center infrastructure, and VRT has been capitalizing on this trend, particularly in the Americas, which saw a 46% organic sales growth in the fourth quarter of 2025. The trend is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.

VRT Shares Bear Sector, Industry YTD

Vertiv shares have returned 89.7% year to date (YTD), outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s rise of 6.2% and the Zacks Computer IT Services industry’s decline of 15.9%.



The company has also outperformed its closest peers, Super Micro Computer SMCI and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise HPE. Both Super Micro Computer and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise are expanding their capabilities in the AI infrastructure market. While Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares have rallied 10%, Super Micro Computer shares have plunged 2.5% over the same time frame.

VRT Stock’s Price Performance



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Technically, Vertiv shares are displaying a bullish trend as they trade above the 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

VRT Trades Above 50-Day & 200-Day SMAs



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Vertiv stock is not so cheap, as the Value Score of D suggests a stretched valuation at this moment. In terms of the 12-month price/book ratio, VRT is trading at 29.84, higher than the sector’s 10.49, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise’s 1.42 and Super Micro Computer’s 7.79.

VRT Shares Overvalued



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VRT Expands Manufacturing Base, Strengthens Portfolio

In March 2026, the company increased its manufacturing presence across the Americas with upgraded facilities in South Carolina, Pennsylvania and Mexico. This expansion significantly boosts capacity for AI-ready data center infrastructure. These investments improve Vertiv’s ability to provide faster, integrated power, cooling, and modular solutions that accelerate deployment and meet the rising demands of AI-driven digital infrastructure.



Moreover, in February 2026, Vertiv announced a significant change in data center deployment by introducing a high-fidelity Digital Twin platform. This platform aims to speed up AI infrastructure builds using Vertiv OneCore modular solutions. The system combines power, cooling and infrastructure into factory-built blocks. This approach lowers deployment time by up to 50% and reduces total ownership costs by as much as 25%.

Here’s Why VRT is a Hold Right Now

Although VRT is experiencing rapid growth in the liquid cooling market, a critical area for AI and high-density computing, it is also facing fierce competition in this domain. A stretched valuation makes VRT stock a risky bet.



VRT currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which implies that investors should wait for a more favorable entry point to accumulate the stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.