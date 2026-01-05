Vertiv Rallies 31% in a Year: Should You Buy the Stock?

Vertiv VRT shares have gained 31% in the trailing 12-month period, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s increase of 22.6%. The Zacks Computers - IT Services industry declined 19.4% in the same time frame.



The company has also outperformed its closest peers, Super Micro Computer SMCI and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise HPE. Both Super Micro Computer and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise are expanding their capabilities in the AI infrastructure market. While Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares have rallied 5.8%, Super Micro Computer shares have plunged 15.1% over the trailing 12-month period.



The outperformance of VRT stock can be attributed to its extensive product portfolio, which spans thermal systems, liquid cooling, UPS, switchgear, busbars, and modular solutions. In the trailing 12 months, organic orders grew approximately 21%, with a book-to-bill of 1.4 times for the third quarter of 2025, indicating a strong prospect.



The backlog grew 12% sequentially and 30% year over year to $9.5 billion. This growth is primarily driven by the rapid adoption of AI and the increasing need for data centers to support the digital transformation.

Vertiv Expands Portfolio Through Acquisitions

Acquisitions have played an important role in expanding Vertiv’s portfolio. In December 2025, Vertiv finished its $1.0 billion purchase of PurgeRite.



This move strengthens its leadership in next-generation liquid cooling and thermal management services. The agreement improves system performance and reliability for High-Performance Computing and AI data centers by combining Vertiv’s thermal knowledge with PurgeRite’s flushing, purging, and filtration abilities.



The acquisition of Great Lakes and Weeleay has been noteworthy. The acquisition of Great Lakes strengthened Vertiv’s IT systems offering and deepened its presence in white space solutions. Vertiv’s acquisition of Weeleay enhanced its service capabilities by enabling real-time machine data analysis, operational trend identification and predictive actions for maintenance and energy optimization.



The global acceleration of AI adoption is driving significant demand for data center infrastructure. Vertiv is capitalizing on this trend, particularly in the Americas, which saw a 43% organic sales growth in the third quarter of 2025, and APAC, which grew 21% year over year.

Vertiv Benefits From Expanding Partner Base

Vertiv’s rich partner base, which includes NVIDIA NVDA, Caterpillar, Ballard Power Systems, Compass Datacenters, Oklo, Intel, ZincFive, and Tecogen, has been noteworthy.



In October 2025, Vertiv announced the launch of its gigawatt-scale reference architectures for the NVIDIA Omniverse DSX Blueprint, enabling faster, more flexible, and scalable deployment of next-generation AI factories. The company also announced the progress of its collaboration with NVIDIA, advancing 800 VDC power architectures to engineering readiness for next-generation AI factories.

VRT Initiates Positive 2025 Guidance

Vertiv is benefiting from its strong portfolio and rich partner base, which will continue to benefit the company’s top-line growth.



For fourth-quarter 2025, revenues are expected to be between $2.81 billion and $2.89 billion. Organic net sales are expected to increase in the 18% to 22% range.



VRT expects fourth-quarter 2025 non-GAAP earnings per share between $1.23 and $1.00.



For 2025, revenues are now expected to be between $10.16 billion and $10.24 billion. Organic net sales growth is expected to be between 26% and 28%.

VRT’s Earnings Estimates Revisions Are Steady

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2025 earnings is currently pegged at $1.28 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. The figure indicates a year-over-year increase of 29.29%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vertiv’s fourth-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $2.86 billion, suggesting growth of 22.09% year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vertiv’s 2025 revenues is pegged at $10.22 billion, suggesting growth of 27.53% year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is currently pegged at $4.11 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. This indicates a 44.21% increase from the 2024 reported figure.

Vertiv Stock Is Trading at a Premium

Vertiv is currently overvalued, as suggested by a Value Score of D.



In terms of the trailing 12-month Price/Book, Vertiv is currently trading at 19.14X compared with the broader Computer and Technology sector’s 10.74X.

Conclusion

Vertiv is benefiting from its strong portfolio and rich partner base, which are driving order growth. These factors justify the company’s premium valuation.



Vertiv stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a Growth Score of A, a favorable combination that offers a strong investment opportunity, per the Zacks Proprietary methodology. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

